Eight Premier League clubs circle Blackburn sensation

Blackburn Rovers are facing a major fight to keep teenage sensation Ty Livesey as England’s biggest clubs line up moves for the academy star.

TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton and Newcastle are all showing interest in the 15-year-old attacking midfielder.

United, City and Liverpool are currently viewed as leading contenders after tracking his rapid development closely.

Livesey’s numbers have made clubs take notice. The Salford-born talent is said to have registered more than 100 goal contributions across Blackburn’s academy system last season, an extraordinary return at any level.

He has already played for Blackburn’s Under-18 side despite still being only 15.

Blackburn remain determined to keep him at Ewood Park and continue his development, but the scale of interest is growing fast.

Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal have all strengthened youth recruitment in recent years, while Brighton and Newcastle are also alert to elite academy talent.

Keep up with every major youth and senior rumour in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 updates.