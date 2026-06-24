PSR vs SCR explained: How Premier League financial rules are changing

The Premier League is entering a new financial era. After years of arguments over Profitability and Sustainability Rules, better known as PSR, English football’s top flight is preparing to move towards a new model built around Squad Cost Ratio rules, or SCR.

For supporters, the change can sound like another complicated set of football finance terms. PSR, SCR, SSR, amortisation, player trading, football-related revenue and cost control all get thrown around when clubs are linked with big-money transfers. But the basic shift is not as difficult as it first appears.

PSR asks whether a club has lost too much money over a three-year period. SCR asks whether a club is spending too much of its football revenue on the squad in a single season.

That is the biggest difference.

The Premier League is not removing financial regulation. It is changing the way clubs are judged. Instead of focusing mainly on historic losses, the new system is designed to monitor how much clubs are spending on players, wages, agents and head coaches compared with what they earn.

That could have a major impact on transfer windows, wage bills, promoted clubs and even points deductions. It could also change how supporters understand their club’s spending power. A club may have rich owners, but under SCR, the question becomes whether the club’s football income supports the size of its squad costs.

What is PSR in football?

PSR stands for Profitability and Sustainability Rules. It has been the Premier League’s key financial control system in recent years.

Under PSR, clubs have been assessed over a rolling three-year period. The most commonly discussed figure has been the £105million permitted loss limit over three years, although that number is adjusted for clubs that have spent time outside the Premier League during the relevant period.

In simple terms, PSR is about losses.

The Premier League wanted to stop clubs from spending recklessly, building unsustainable wage bills, gambling on survival or European qualification, and putting their long-term future at risk. The idea was that clubs could still invest, but not lose unlimited amounts of money while doing so.

PSR became one of the most talked-about topics in English football because it moved from the business pages to the league table. Everton and Nottingham Forest both received points deductions under the existing system, and suddenly financial rules were not just something for accountants, executives and club lawyers. They became a direct sporting issue.

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton FC. Photo by Shutterstock.

For fans, PSR also became frustrating. Many supporters felt the system was hard to understand. Clubs often made transfer decisions months before fans knew whether those decisions had created a breach. Punishments could arrive later, after accounts were submitted, assessed, challenged and appealed.

That is one of the reasons the Premier League has moved towards a new system. PSR was designed to limit excessive losses, but it often felt backward-looking. SCR is supposed to be more immediate.

What is SCR in football?

SCR stands for Squad Cost Ratio.

It is the central part of the Premier League’s new financial system, which comes into full effect from the 2026/27 season. Instead of measuring whether a club has lost too much money over several years, SCR measures whether a club’s squad costs are too high compared with its football-related revenue.

The Premier League’s standard SCR threshold is 85%. That means clubs are expected to keep their on-pitch spending within 85% of their football-related revenue and net profit or loss from player sales.

This is not just about transfer fees. SCR includes several major squad-related costs, including player wages, head coach wages, agents’ fees and the accounting cost of transfers through amortisation.

That final word is important. When a club signs a player for a transfer fee, the cost is usually spread across the length of the player’s contract for accounting purposes. For example, if a club signs a player for £50million on a five-year deal, the transfer cost is normally recorded as £10million per year. That annual figure is the amortised cost, and it matters under SCR.

This means SCR does not simply ask how much a club spent in one summer window. It asks how expensive the whole squad is to carry.

A club with a large wage bill, several expensive signings on long contracts and high agent costs could face pressure even if it does not spend heavily in the latest window. On the other hand, a club with strong revenue and good player-trading profit may have more room to manoeuvre.

PSR vs SCR: what is the real difference?

The easiest way to understand the difference is this: PSR is a profit-and-loss test, while SCR is a squad-cost test.

PSR looks at whether a club’s overall losses are too high across a rolling three-year period. It takes into account a wide range of income and expenses. SCR is narrower and more direct. It focuses on the cost of the football squad compared with football income.

PSR is about historic financial performance. SCR is about current spending control.

That distinction matters. Under PSR, a club could spend aggressively, submit accounts later, and then wait to see whether it had a problem. Under SCR, the Premier League wants clubs to understand their spending position during the season. That should make the system clearer and more predictable.

For supporters, the practical difference may be seen in transfer behaviour. Clubs will need to think even more carefully about wages, contract length, amortisation and player sales. A big transfer fee may not be the only issue. A huge salary can be just as important.

That is why SCR could reshape the way clubs build squads. It rewards clubs that grow revenue, manage wages, sell players well and avoid bloated squads.

Why is the Premier League replacing PSR?

The Premier League is replacing PSR because the old system became unpopular, legally complex and difficult for fans to follow.

PSR did not fail completely. It forced clubs to think about financial discipline. It made owners more aware that Premier League status did not give them permission to lose unlimited money. It also gave the league a mechanism to punish clubs that breached agreed limits.

But PSR had obvious weaknesses.

The biggest weakness was timing. Clubs were often judged after the event. If a club made expensive signings in one season, the consequences might not be fully clear until later. By the time a punishment arrived, the manager might have changed, players might have left, and fans could feel punished for decisions made by executives years earlier.

Another issue was confusion. Supporters heard that some costs were excluded, others were included, some losses were allowed, and some spending was treated differently. That made PSR a perfect topic for arguments, but not always a perfect system for clarity.

SCR is designed to be more transparent. It gives clubs a squad-cost limit linked to revenue. That does not mean every case will be simple, but the broad principle is easier to explain: the more a club earns, the more it can spend on its squad.

How does the Premier League SCR limit work?

The Premier League’s SCR limit is based around 85% of football-related revenue, plus net profit or loss from player sales.

If a club has strong commercial income, broadcast income, matchday revenue and player-trading profit, it will have a bigger spending allowance. If a club’s revenue is lower, its squad-cost limit will be lower.

That is why SCR is not a hard salary cap. A salary cap usually gives clubs the same or similar wage ceiling. SCR does not do that. It is tied to each club’s own revenue.

Old Trafford, Manchester United. Photo by Shutterstock.

A high-revenue club can still spend more than a smaller club. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will naturally have bigger limits if their revenues remain higher. SCR may stop clubs from spending wildly beyond their means, but it does not erase the financial gap between the biggest clubs and the rest.

That is one reason the rejected anchoring proposal mattered.

What happened to anchoring?

Top to Bottom Anchoring was another financial proposal discussed by Premier League clubs. The idea was to link spending to a multiple of the central distribution received by the league’s lowest-earning club.

In plain English, anchoring would have been a stronger attempt to stop the richest clubs from racing too far ahead. It would have created a league-wide reference point, rather than simply allowing the biggest earners to keep spending more because their revenues are larger.

However, Premier League clubs did not approve anchoring. SCR and SSR were voted through, but anchoring did not receive enough support.

That is a crucial part of the story. The Premier League is changing the rules, but it is not introducing the strongest possible spending equaliser. SCR controls squad costs in relation to income. It does not fully close the gap between the clubs with global commercial machines and clubs with smaller revenue bases.

For critics, that means SCR may protect sustainability without truly delivering competitive balance. For supporters of the system, it means clubs are still rewarded for growing their business and building their revenue.

What costs count under SCR?

The costs that matter most under SCR are the costs of the squad.

Player wages are central. Modern Premier League wage bills are enormous, and salary commitments can be more dangerous than transfer fees. A club can avoid spending big in one window but still carry a huge wage structure that puts pressure on its ratio.

Head coach wages also count. That is important because elite managers and coaching appointments can be major financial commitments.

Agents’ fees are included too. These can be significant, especially in high-profile transfers, free-agent deals and contract renewals.

Transfer amortisation is another key part. A club does not only need to ask whether it can afford a transfer fee in cash terms. It needs to ask how that fee will affect its squad-cost calculation across future seasons.

This is why recruitment strategy becomes even more important under SCR. Bad signings hurt twice. They weaken the team and sit on the books. A player signed for a large fee on big wages can restrict future spending if he does not perform, cannot be sold, or requires the club to take a financial hit.

Good player trading, meanwhile, becomes extremely valuable. Selling players for profit can create room under the rules. Academy players may become even more important because their sales can often create strong accounting profit.

How SCR could change Premier League transfers

SCR could make Premier League transfer windows more strategic and less emotional.

In the PSR era, fans became used to hearing about June 30 deadlines, accounting periods and clubs needing to sell before buying. That may not disappear completely, but SCR should shift more focus towards wage-to-revenue balance and squad-cost planning.

Clubs may become more cautious with long, expensive contracts. They may push harder to move on fringe players. They may prefer younger players with resale value. They may also place greater emphasis on academy development because homegrown sales can create valuable financial headroom.

Loan deals could become more common for clubs close to their limit. Structured deals, obligation clauses, performance bonuses and wage-sharing agreements may become even more important.

There could also be greater focus on contract renewals. Giving an existing player a major pay rise may have the same SCR impact as signing someone new. Supporters often think of spending in terms of transfer fees, but under SCR, wages are just as important.

A club might technically afford a transfer fee but still struggle to fit the player’s salary into its squad-cost ratio. That is why the new rules could change the way fans read transfer rumours.

What does SCR mean for promoted clubs?

Promoted clubs are one of the most interesting parts of the new system.

A club coming up from the Championship has usually been operating with much lower revenue than established Premier League teams. Once promoted, its income rises significantly, but its historic accounts and wage structure may still look very different from long-term Premier League clubs.

The Premier League has said promoted clubs will have adjustments to reflect the greater revenue opportunities available in the top flight. That should help avoid a situation where newly promoted clubs are trapped by Championship-level numbers when trying to compete in the Premier League.

Even so, SCR could still force promoted sides to be careful. Survival often tempts clubs into aggressive spending. The logic is obvious: staying in the Premier League can be worth far more than the cost of new players. But if that spending creates an unsustainable squad-cost base, the club could be in trouble if it is relegated.

That is the risk SCR is designed to control. It should discourage clubs from gambling everything on one season.

For promoted clubs, smart recruitment will matter more than ever. Loans, performance-related wages, relegation clauses and players with resale value could become essential tools.

What is SSR and why does it matter?

SCR is not arriving alone. The Premier League’s new system also includes Sustainability and Systemic Resilience rules, known as SSR.

While SCR focuses on squad spending, SSR looks at wider financial health.

That matters because a club can have more problems than just a large wage bill. It may have cash-flow issues, too much debt, weak balance-sheet strength or short-term funding problems. SSR is designed to test whether clubs are stable enough to handle financial shocks.

The Premier League’s SSR framework includes tests around working capital, liquidity and positive equity. In simpler language, the league wants to know whether clubs have enough cash, enough medium-term resilience and a strong enough financial foundation.

This is an important distinction for readers.

SCR asks: are you spending too much on the squad?

SSR asks: is the club financially healthy enough overall?

Together, they replace the old PSR model with a system that tries to control both football spending and wider financial risk.

How does SCR compare with UEFA rules?

The Premier League’s SCR system brings domestic rules closer to UEFA’s financial sustainability model.

UEFA has already moved towards squad cost controls, with its permanent threshold reaching 70% from the 2025/26 season. That means clubs playing in UEFA competitions will need to comply with a stricter European limit than the Premier League’s 85% domestic threshold.

This creates an important two-tier reality.

A Premier League club outside Europe may mainly think about the 85% Premier League limit. A club in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League must also consider UEFA’s 70% rule.

That could affect the biggest clubs most directly. They may have more revenue, but they also tend to have larger squads, higher wages and European compliance obligations. So while they have bigger financial power, they also face tighter European limits.

For English clubs chasing Europe, this matters too. A club could build a squad under Premier League rules, qualify for Europe, and then need to comply with UEFA’s stricter squad-cost ratio.

Will SCR stop points deductions?

SCR may reduce confusion, but it will not remove the threat of points deductions.

The Premier League’s new system includes a green threshold and a red threshold. Clubs that go above the 85% green threshold can face financial consequences. If they go too far and exceed the red threshold, sporting sanctions can apply.

That means points deductions remain part of the landscape.

The key difference is that the Premier League wants the system to be more transparent and monitored during the season. Instead of fans discovering long after the event that a club has breached the rules, the new model should make the risk clearer earlier.

That does not mean every supporter will like the system. Any points deduction will still cause anger, especially if it affects relegation, European qualification or a title race. But the league will argue that clearer in-season monitoring is fairer than the uncertainty that surrounded PSR cases.

Will SCR make the Premier League fairer?

This is the biggest debate.

SCR should make clubs more responsible. It should reduce the risk of owners overspending wildly and leaving clubs exposed. It should make financial rules easier to follow. It should also bring Premier League regulation closer to UEFA’s system.

But fairness is more complicated.

Because SCR is linked to revenue, the biggest clubs still have the biggest spending power. A club with global sponsorship deals, huge matchday income and regular European revenue can carry a more expensive squad than a smaller club. That is built into the model.

So SCR may improve sustainability more than competitive balance.

It can stop a club spending far beyond what it earns. But it does not give every club the same spending limit. In fact, by tying spending to revenue, it may strengthen the advantage of clubs that already earn the most.

That is why critics will argue that SCR protects the established elite. Supporters of the system will argue that clubs should not be punished for growing their revenue and building global appeal.

Both views have merit.

What does this mean for fans?

For fans, the biggest change is that transfer talk will become even more financial.

It will no longer be enough to ask whether a club can afford a transfer fee. Supporters will need to think about the wider squad-cost picture. How big is the wage bill? How much amortisation is already on the books? Can the club sell players? Is the club in Europe? Does it have room under UEFA rules as well as Premier League rules?

That may sound frustrating, but it is already part of modern football.

The days when fans could judge a window purely by the total transfer spend are gone. A club’s ability to spend is now shaped by revenue, wages, accounting costs, player sales, contract length and regulation.

SCR will make that even clearer.

Some clubs may appear quiet in the market not because they lack ambition, but because they need to manage their ratio. Others may spend heavily because they have created room through revenue growth or player sales.

Simple PSR vs SCR summary

PSR and SCR are both designed to stop clubs from damaging themselves financially, but they work in different ways.

PSR looks at losses over a rolling three-year period. SCR looks at squad costs compared with football revenue in a season.

PSR asks whether a club has lost too much money. SCR asks whether the squad is too expensive for what the club earns.

PSR became famous because of points deductions and complex historic cases. SCR is meant to be clearer, more current and easier to monitor.

The Premier League hopes the new system will reduce uncertainty and improve financial discipline. But SCR will not end spending gaps between clubs. The richest clubs will still have more room because they generate more revenue.

Final verdict: PSR is ending, but financial control is not

The move from PSR to SCR is one of the most important Premier League rule changes in years.

It will affect transfers, wages, contracts, player sales, promoted clubs and long-term squad planning. It will also shape how fans talk about spending. The question will no longer simply be whether a club has money. The question will be whether the club has enough football revenue to support its squad costs.

That is the heart of the new system.

PSR was about past losses. SCR is about present squad spending.

The Premier League believes that change will create a clearer, more modern and more sustainable financial model. But it will also create new debates. Clubs with huge revenues will still hold major advantages. Clubs chasing the elite will need to grow income, trade smartly and avoid expensive mistakes.

In the PSR era, the key phrase was “permitted losses”. In the SCR era, the key phrase will be “squad cost ratio”.

For Premier League clubs, that could become just as important as points, goals and transfer fees.