Emiliano Martinez transfer odds: Will Martinez join Atletico Madrid, Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea or a Saudi Arabian club this summer?

Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez is a hot topic in this summer’s football transfer betting market.

The Argentine goalkeeper is being tipped for a move away, with Atletico Madrid leading the way at 3.25 in the latest football transfer odds.

Villa are priced at 4.50 to keep him, but growing interest from Saudi Arabian clubs (5.00) and Barcelona (6.00) could complicate matters. Manchester United sit at 7.00 as they consider upgrades between the posts.

Arsenal, where Martinez spent much of his career, are listed at 11.00. Inter Milan trail at 17.00, while Manchester City (21.00) and Chelsea (26.00) are outsiders in the race.

Martinez has reportedly drawn interest across Europe and the Middle East. His emotional farewell at Villa Park and past hints about Champions League ambitions suggest a move may be near.

With Villa valuing him around £40 million, a summer switch looks increasingly likely.