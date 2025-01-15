Everton join Sunderland in race for Leicester star

Everton have reportedly entered the race for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon in January.

GIVEMESPORT reports that Everton manager David Moyes is keen on signing Cannon and the Toffees have started talks to sign the 22-year-old striker.

The report claims Everton have ‘held talks over making a move for Cannon’ within the last 24 hours.

Leicester City confirmed on Wednesday that they have put the striker’s loan spell at Stoke City to a premature end.

The news have just increased rumors over Cannon’s future, with an Leicester City exit in the 2025 January transfer window looking more likely.

Reports on Wednesday also suggested that Sunderland are prepared to pay £13million for Cannon.

Cannon has previously also been linked with a permanent move to Stoke City, as well as Sheffield United and Luton.