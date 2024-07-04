Exclusive: Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest join Man Utd in race for Swiss wonderkid

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s promising talent Winsley Boteli.

German outlet Bild reported on Wednesday that Manchester United had already initiated contact with the player’s advisor, Christopher Mandiangu, thanks to Mitchell van der Gaag, Erik ten Hag’s assistant, who knows Mandiangu from their time at FC Eindhoven.

Ontheminute.com now understands that Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are considering making moves for the youngster as well.

Gladbach hopes to secure Boteli to a professional contract when he turns 18 on Friday, but this has become challenging with the new interest from Villa and Forest, as well as from Manchester United

The 17-year-old has caught the eye with his impressive performances, scoring 21 goals and providing four assists in 23 U19 games last season.

Apart from these Premier League clubs, Juventus and Everton are also keen on securing Winsley Boteli‘s signature, making the competition for the Swiss wonderkid even fiercer.