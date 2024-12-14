Exclusive: Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle join Man Utd in race for young talent

Manchester United have previously been reported to be in discussions to sign promising young defender Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.

The 17-year-old has been turning heads with his impressive performances for his current club and Manchester United face competition for his signature.

Ontheminute.com understand that Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle United are also keen on securing the rising star.

All four Premier League clubs are eager to strengthen their defensive options and see Leon as a long-term asset.

Leon has been praised for his composure on the ball, defensive awareness and ability to adapt under pressure. His potential signing could signal a bright future for any team willing to invest in his development.

Diego Leon has made 19 league appearances this season, showcasing his potential as a future talent.

The race to sign Leon is heating up as clubs aim to secure his signature before rival bids emerge.

If any of the Premier League clubs proceed with a deal, Leon would likely not a new club until turning 18 in April 2025, adhering to FIFA regulations on international moves for minors.