Exclusive: Aston Villa join Man Utd, Brighton, Leeds and Brentford in race for Swedish defender

Aston Villa have joined Manchester United, Brighton, Leeds, and Brentford in monitoring Swedish defender Daniel Svensson.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa are the latest club to show an interest in the left-back in the 2025 January transfer window.

Villa has been monitoring the Swede and are ready to compete with their rivals to secure Svensson’s signature.

Manchester United, Brighton, Leeds United and Brentford have also been strongly linked with a move for Svensson.

The 22-year-old has been attracting attention with his standout performances for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, where his composure, defensive strength, and ball-playing ability have caught the eye.

Daniel Svensson earned his first senior cap for Sweden in October and recently extended his contract with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland until 2027.

Nordsjaelland would prefer to wait until the summer before letting Svensson leave the club, but they could be tempted into selling in January if they get a good enough offer.