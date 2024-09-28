Exclusive: Brentford join race for Aston Villa, Newcastle Utd, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves target

Brentford have now joined the race to sign Burnley’s promising winger, Luca Koleosho, amidst interest from several Premier League clubs.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves with his standout performances this season.

Luca Koleosho has already netted two goals in five games, increasing his stock in the transfer market.

Wolves previously failed with a bid in the 2024 summer transfer window, while Newcastle continue to scout him closely.

Ontheminute.com understands that Brentford have now joined the race for the talented winger as well and have watched him in action several times already.

It could be set for a big battle to land the youngster, but it is not expected that he will leave Burnley until next summer at earliest.