Exclusive: Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund join Man Utd, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal in race for 16-year-old sensation

Croatian sensation Bruno Durdov is catching the eye of European giants, with Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund now joining the hunt for the 16-year-old prodigy.

Durdov, Hajduk Split’s youngest-ever scorer, stunned fans earlier this season with a brilliant brace in a 4-1 win over Gorica.

“He deserves to play,” said the Hajduk coach, Gennaro Gattuso, after that match.

“But it would be a big mistake if he starts thinking of himself as a great player now. He needs a hundred games to become great.”

The dynamic winger, often likened to Bukayo Saka, has, as Ontheminute.com have previously reported, already drawn attention from Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Ontheminute.com understand that Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are now joining the race for the Croatian youngster.

Despite signing a long-term deal with Hajduk until 2027, bids for the pacy, combative talent are expected next summer.

Bruno Durdov’s rise continues to captivate, sparking fierce competition among top clubs eager to secure his signature.