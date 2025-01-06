Exclusive: Leicester, Nottingham and Brentford in race to sign defender

Leicester City, Nottingham and Brentford are in the race to sign Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Udinese this season, but the Italian side are prepared to sell if they receive an offer of around £20million in the 2025 January transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leicester, Nottingham and Brentford are all reportedly considering a move for the young Dane.

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking for centre-back reinforcements in January and has been linked with a number of defenders in recent days.

Thomas Kristensen joined Udinese from Danish side Aarhus in 2023 and signed a contract that keeps him with the club until June 2028.

Reports in media has also linked Kristensen with the likes of Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen in recent days.