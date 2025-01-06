Exclusive: Leicester, Nottingham and Brentford in race to sign defender

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy
Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leicester City, Nottingham and Brentford are in the race to sign Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Udinese this season, but the Italian side are prepared to sell if they receive an offer of around £20million in the 2025 January transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leicester, Nottingham and Brentford are all reportedly considering a move for the young Dane.

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking for centre-back reinforcements in January and has been linked with a number of defenders in recent days.

Thomas Kristensen joined Udinese from Danish side Aarhus in 2023 and signed a contract that keeps him with the club until June 2028.

Reports in media has also linked Kristensen with the likes of Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen in recent days.

