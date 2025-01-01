Exclusive: Liverpool, Aston Villa, Nottingham and Barcelona eye Brazilian sensation

Corinthians sensation Breno Bidon is turning heads across Europe and the 19-year-old could be set for a move in January.

Barcelona has reportedly marked the talented midfielder as a key target, with scouts impressed by his technical skills and composure under pressure.

Ontheminute.com understands that Liverpool, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also in the race to secure the Brazilian prodigy. Their interest highlights Bidon’s rising reputation as one of Brazil’s brightest young stars.

With Breno Bidon’s contract at Corinthians running until 2028, it is expected that the Brazilian would want around €10 million for the midfielder.

However, his potential to shine on the European stage is undeniable and the youngster could be on the move already in the January transfer window.