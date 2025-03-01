Exclusive: Man Utd join Brighton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Newcastle Utd in keeping tabs on Monaco star

Manchester United is the latest club to show an interest in Monaco’s Danish star Mika Biereth ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United scouts have been making checks on the young forward, both while he was at Sturm Graz and now at Monaco.

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have previously also been reported to be following the development of the young Dane.

Mika Biereth left Arsenal for Austrian side Sturm Graz in a £3.4 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

After having impressed for Sturm Graz, the young striker completed a permanent move to Monaco last month for a fee worth up to £12.5 million.

The fee now looks like a bargain after Biereth’s impressive start to life at Monaco, with the 22-year-old recently scoring two hat-tricks.

Mika Biereth signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Monaco when he joined the club in January.