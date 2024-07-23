Exclusive: Man Utd join race for Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa target

Manchester United have joined Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in the race to sign Berkay Yilmaz following his impressive performances at the Euro U19 Championship.

The 19-year-old midfielder, currently with Freiburg, has caught the attention of several top clubs in Europe with his standout displays.

Yilmaz’s potential has not gone unnoticed, with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa already closely monitoring his situation.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United are keeping an eye on the highly-rated youngster and could make a move.

Manchester United’s entry into the fray adds significant competition for the young talent.

Freiburg are keen to retain Berkay Yilmaz and have offered him a new deal to secure his future in their Bundesliga plans.

With his current contract set to expire in June 2025, the club is eager to lock down their rising star amidst growing interest from Premier League giants.