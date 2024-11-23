Exclusive: Man Utd lining up £35m bid for Norwegian star

Manchester United are considering a £35 million bid for RB Leipzig’s rising star Antonio Nusa.

The 19-year-old Norwegian winger has impressed since joining Leipzig in the summer for €21 million from Club Brugge.

Ontheminute.com understands that United are considering making the £35 million bid in the January transfer window.

Nusa, who narrowly missed a January move to Brentford due to medical concerns, has also attracted attention from Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Known for his pace and technical ability, Antonio Nusa has quickly become a key player in Leipzig’s squad.

With his contract running until 2029, RB Leipzig hold a strong negotiating position.

However, Manchester United’s interest signals their intent to secure one of Europe’s brightest young talents as competition for Nusa intensifies.