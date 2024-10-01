Exclusive: Man Utd, Liverpool and Aston Villa join Chelsea and Spurs in chase for Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid

Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Francis Onyeka.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been attracting attention from Premier League giants, including Chelsea and Tottenham.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa are now also keen to secure the versatile young talent.

Francis Onyeka, who has represented Germany at the Under-18 level, can play as a central attacking midfielder, central midfielder, or left winger.

Bayer Leverkusen is determined to keep hold of their academy star as they aim to develop young talent for future success in the Bundesliga.

However, with growing interest from top Premier League clubs, Leverkusen faces a tough battle to retain Onyeka’s services.