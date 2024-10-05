Exclusive: Manchester United and Aston Villa join race for Palmeiras wonderkid

Manchester United and Aston Villa have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs interested in Palmeiras’ highly-rated defender, Vitor Reis.

The 18-year-old center-back has already attracted attention from top European teams, including Arsenal, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Manchester United and Aston Villa are keeping close tabs on the young Brazilian’s situation.

Vitor Reis signed a new contract with Palmeiras in the summer, extending his stay until December 2028.

His release clause is set at €100 million (£83.3 million), but Palmeiras are not rushing to sell, aiming to keep him until after the 2025 Club World Cup.

The teenager’s potential has made him one of the most sought-after defensive talents in football.