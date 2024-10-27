Exclusive: Newcastle and Man Utd join race for Chelsea and Spurs target

Newcastle United and Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Lecce’s promising left-back, Patrick Dorgu.

The Danish international, who recently extended his contract, has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

While Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were initially leading the chase, Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle and Manchester United are now closely monitoring his progress as the January transfer window approaches.

The 20-year-old has made 43 appearances for Lecce and scored three goals, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe.

Valued at £30 million, Patrick Dorgu joined Lecce for a bragian £165,000 in 2022 from FC Nordsjaelland.