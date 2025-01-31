Exclusive: Newcastle, Brentford, Brighton, Aston Villa and Man Utd keeping tabs on Icelandic midfielder

Newcastle United, Brentford, Brighton, Manchester United and Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on Lille’s attacking midfielder, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson.

Ontheminute.com understands that the five Premier League clubs are making checks on Haraldsson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old Icelandic international impressed with a stellar performance against England at Wembley in June and continues to shine in Ligue 1.

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, who plays primarily as a No. 10, is gaining Champions League experience and could transition into a deep-lying playmaker.

Despite concerns over his slight build, comparisons to Luka Modric and Christian Eriksen suggest he has the talent to thrive in the Premier League.

The Premier League clubs face competition as several top clubs across Europe are making checks on the talented midfielder.