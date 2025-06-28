Exclusive: Newcastle join race for Danish wonderkid

Newcastle United have entered the race for highly rated Danish striker Mikkel Bro Hansen.

The 16-year-old talent from Bodo/Glimt is already being tracked by Aston Villa and Manchester United, and now Ontheminute.com understands that the Magpies have added their name to the growing list of suitors.

Mikkel Bro Hansen has made headlines with six goals and two assists in the Norwegian Cup, along with impressive performances for Denmark’s U16 national team. His rapid rise has made him one of Scandinavia’s top young prospects.

Newcastle are believed to have been making checks on the youngster, impressed by his technical ability and goal-scoring instincts.

With fierce competition brewing across England and Europe, Bodo/Glimt may soon face pressure to cash in.

Newcastle’s growing focus on youth recruitment could give them an edge, as they look to beat Premier League rivals to this exciting emerging talent.

Reports from Spain have suggested that Barcelona have shown an interest in the youngster as well.