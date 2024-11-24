Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Brentford keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid

Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Brentford are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Carvalho.

Gabriel Carvalho is regarded as one of the biggest talents in Brazilian football and recently former Manchester City star Fernando heaped praise on him.

“I see a level of professionalism in him that I’ve only seen in the great players I’ve played with in Europe,” he said.

“He reminds me a lot of Kevin De Bruyne in terms of his ability to understand the game, to use both his feet and the way he scores goals. When I arrived here at Internacional, [the then coach] Eduardo Coudet told me that Gabriel was pure talent. He was right.”

Ontheminute.com understands that both Nottingham Forest and Brentford are keeping tabs on the Brazilian youngster and could make a move in next summer.

Reports over the summer suggested that Arsenal planned to make a €25 million bid for the 17-year-old Internacional midfielder, but that was later denied by the player’s agent.