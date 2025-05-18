Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Spurs join Newcastle United and Aston Villa in race for Norwegian star

The race to sign Alexander Sorloth is heating up, with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur now joining Newcastle United in the chase for the prolific Norwegian forward.

Alexander Sorloth has impressed this season with 21 goals for Atletico Madrid, drawing interest from several Premier League clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Norway and Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth. Photo by Shutterstock.

His physical style and top-flight experience make him a valuable target in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest and Spurs have now joined Newcastle in showing an interest in Sorloth. Earlier this week reports suggested that Aston Villa are interested in signing the Norwegian forward as well.

Forest are eager to add a proven goalscorer to boost their chances in Europe next season, while Spurs are still seeking a top replacement for Harry Kane, who left the club last year. Sorloth’s strong form in La Liga has not gone unnoticed.

The 29-year-old previously featured in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and may now be ready to return with unfinished business.