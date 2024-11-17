Exclusive: Nottingham, West Ham, Brighton and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid

Brazilian youngster Lorran is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understand that the likes of Nottingham, West Ham, Brighton and Aston Villa are keeping an eye on the highly-rated young midfielder.

The Flamengo star has been hailed as a future star of Brazilian football and the youngster would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

Lorran has a release clause of €50million in his contract with Flamengo, but it is believed that the Brazilian side would be willing to accept a lower offer.

The winger has made more than 30 first-team appearances for Flamengo and reports have suggested that he is a player that would fit in well in the Premier League.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Lorran last year.