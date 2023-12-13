Former Man Utd star interested in Newcastle Utd move

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea would be keen on joining Newcastle United on a short-term deal in January.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving United in the summer and would be able to join the Magpies on a free transfer.

The Daily Express reports that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe’s injury crisis may force him into making a move for De Gea.

Newcastle faces a goalkeeping dilemma as Nick Pope is out for several months following a shoulder surgery.

Adding to the team’s concerns, backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also struggling with an injury.

The 34-year-old Slovakian, who has been Newcastle’s choice in goal for their recent three matches, is currently in doubt for playing in the team’s Champions League encounter with AC Milan this Wednesday, as confirmed by manager Howe.