Former Man Utd star urges club to make shock move for French striker

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Karim Benzema would be a perfect fit at Old Trafford.

Saha has urged his former club to make a January move, despite Benzema only having moved to Saudi Arabia in a big money deal last summer.

United have struggled to hit the back of the net this season and Saha believes this could be a “dream” move for Benzema.

“Benzema would change United’s attack, and that’s exactly what they need now,” Saha told Spanish newspaper AS about the 36-year-old former Real Madrid star.

“He would definitely score goals and also ensure better team play. For now it is just a dream, but Karim is still very professional.”