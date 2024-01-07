Former Man Utd star urges club to make shock move for French striker

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha
Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha. Photo by Shutterstock.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Karim Benzema would be a perfect fit at Old Trafford.

Saha has urged his former club to make a January move, despite Benzema only having moved to Saudi Arabia in a big money deal last summer.

United have struggled to hit the back of the net this season and Saha believes  this could be a “dream” move for Benzema.

“Benzema would change United’s attack, and that’s exactly what they need now,” Saha told Spanish newspaper AS about the 36-year-old former Real Madrid star.

“He would definitely score goals and also ensure better team play. For now it is just a dream, but Karim is still very professional.”

