Four clubs gives up on signing Newcastle star

Four Turkish clubs who have been linked with Kieran Trippier have given up on their attempts to sign the Newcastle defender.

Sky Sports News reports that Istanbul Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupspor have given up on signing the former England defender on loan.

The Turkish transfer window remains open and will only close in three days time.

The four clubs have been linked with Trippier for a while, but also Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad have previously expressed an interest in the defender.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has made it clear that he wants to keep Kieran Trippier at the club, despite the offers from Turkey.

Trippier has made just one substitute appearance in the opening three Premier League games of the season.