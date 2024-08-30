Fulham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Spurs target set to sign new deal

French midfielder Rayan Cherki is reportedly all set to sign a new long-term contract with Lyon.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Rayan Cherki will sign a new contract which will keep him at Lyon until the summer of 2027.

Cherki has been strongly linked with a move to Real Betis in recent days, but is now expected to put pen to paper on a new deal instead.

The 21-year-old came close to joining Fulham earlier in the 2024 summer transfer window after the two clubs agreed on a deal.

But Cherki decided to snub the chance to move to the Premier League club.

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been strongly linked with a move for Cherki in recent weeks.