Galatasaray and Bologna join Nottingham Forest and Everton in race for Sevilla star

Galatasaray and Bologna have reportedly joined the race for Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Galatasaray and Bologna have joined Nottingham Forest and Everton in the race to sign the Argentine right-back.

Argentina and Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel. Photo by Shutterstock.

Everton and Nottingham have been tracking Montiel for the past months and could make a move in the January transfer window.

The Argentina international spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 19 appearances for the club.

Gonzalo Montiel is looking to leave Sevilla on a permanent deal and the Spanish side are reportedly looking for around £9million for the defender.