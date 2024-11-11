Galatasaray, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid target Norwich star

Galatasaray, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in Norwich City winger Borja Sainz.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that the Spaniard is attracting interest from a number of big clubs in Europe.

Norwich reportedly value Borja Sainz at €25 million and it is expected that there will be plenty of January transfer interest in the winger.

There has been talks that Norwich are keen for the Spaniard to sign a new contract, but that seems unlikely.

Sainz is just one year into the three-year contract that he signed in the summer of 2023.