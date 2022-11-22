Glazer family willing to listen to offers for Manchester United

The Glazer family has confirmed in an statement that they are willing to listen to offers for Manchester United, a club they bought in a controversial leveraged buyout 17 years ago.

The club announced on Tuesday that the Company’s Board of Directors is “commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club”.

As part of the process the Glazer family will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving Manchester United.

Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer said in the statement: “The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.”

They continued: “We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future. Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”