Howe reveals Newcastle’s January transfer window plans

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has commented on the club’s plans of the January transfer window.

Howe insists that he does not expect too much activity from the Magpies in January, despite of Callum Wilson’s injury issues.

“I don’t think those things affect our ability to trade,” Howe told reporters.

“In previous seasons that would be the case because I think you would react to what the team’s delivering or an injury situation, but I think now with the trading world as it is you’re, you’re much less reactive, it’s what you can do, not what you want to do.

“I keep saying the same thing about January, I wouldn’t expect us to be in a position to be too active in the market.

“As we currently stand up, things can change. You know, if we trade players, of course that’s different, but if we don’t trade players, I would expect us to be quiet.”

Newcastle United have recently been linked with the likes of Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva and Bologna forward Santiago Castro.