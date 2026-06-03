Hull battle Sunderland and Marseille for Algerian midfielder

Hull City are reportedly rivalling Sunderland and Marseille in the race to sign Sporting Charleroi midfielder Yacine Titraoui.

French outlet Foot Mercato claims Hull are interested in the 22-year-old Algeria international, who has impressed in Belgium after joining Charleroi from Paradou AC in 2024.

Sunderland and Marseille are also believed to be keen, although Hull could try to move early before the competition intensifies.

Titraoui has built a strong reputation as a technically gifted midfielder with creativity, energy and attacking threat. He made 85 appearances for Paradou before moving to Belgium, where he has continued to develop as a regular performer.

Hull are planning for life in the Premier League and want midfield quality for a demanding campaign.

Titraoui is currently with Algeria at the World Cup, and his performances could shape his next move this summer.