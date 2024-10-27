Ipswich boss rules out ‘nonsense’ Man City talk

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna insists there are no plans by the club to cancel the loan of Kalvin Phillips in January.

Phillips joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Manchester City in the summer.

The England international has struggled during the first part of his time on loan at Ipswich Town.

“What can I say about that?” said McKenna, speaking after his club’s 4-3 defeat at Brentford.

“Proper proper nonsense. You can write something and it gets picked up and becomes a story, absolute nonsense.

“There have been no conversations of the like and it’s a real shame. He had a very good game today.”

Kalvin Phillips failed to impress while on loan for the second half of last season at West Ham.