Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough urged to sign Wycombe star

Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough have both been backed to sign Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone this summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey reports that both clubs are interested in the 21-year-old Ivory Coast forward.

Richard Kone has impressed for Wycombe this season, scoring 18 goals so far.

The youngster signed a professional contract for the first time when he joined Wycombe back in 2023, as a 20-year-old.

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie told Football League World: “Richard Kone – obviously, he’s linked with moves away from the football club, and you can understand why.

“He’s a handful. He’s scored goals, he’s been quite raw; I spoke to a lot of people at Wycombe and seen lots of his games, and he was always going to be a raw sort of player.

“But, I think with coaching he’s got so much better, and he’s proven that he can score goals. I think an ideal move, personally, would be for someone like a Boro.

“Ipswich obviously have the likes of George Hirst. Whether Liam Delap leaves if they get relegated, that’s another question. I do think that will be the case.

“So, I think they’ll want to bolster that forward area, and I think he would fit the bill for them. So, I think the two clubs he has been linked with, they’re great options for Kone to go and prove that he can step up, and be that player.

“It will just be who wins the battle.”