Jonathan David transfer odds: Will David join Arsenal, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man Utd or Spurs this summer?

Jonathan David has confirmed he will leave Lille when his contract expires, sparking intense speculation over his next move.

The 24-year-old Canadian striker has attracted interest from top European clubs, and the football transfer betting market is heating up.

Napoli have emerged as favourites to land the Canadian international at 2.00, with reports suggesting the Serie A side are pushing hard for a deal. Juventus and Inter Milan follow at 7.00, while Premier League side Arsenal are priced at 9.00.

David has made it clear he won’t renew with Lille, and top clubs across Europe are circling. Liverpool are in the mix at 13.00, with Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United all offered at 15.00.

Further afield, Atletico Madrid (17.00) and Barcelona (17.00) are also seen as potential destinations, while Tottenham and Aston Villa are considered outside bets at 21.00.

With strong competition from Spain and England, fans who follow the transfer odds will keep a close eye on David’s decision in the coming weeks.