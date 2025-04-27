Napoli pushing to sign Inter, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Spurs and Man Utd target

Napoli are making a strong push to sign Lille striker Jonathan David as a free agent this summer.

According to reports from Le10Sport, the Italian giants are trying to convince the Canadian star to join them when his contract expires, in the 2025 summer transfer window. However, David is reportedly hesitant to commit.

Lille striker Jonathan David. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 25-year-old forward is attracting serious attention across Europe. Juventus and Inter Milan have already opened talks with his representatives, while Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also showing strong interest.

Inter are believed to be preparing a €5 million-a-year offer to secure David’s services until 2030. However, previous reports suggest David is hoping for a salary closer to €9 million a year.

Barcelona have also been linked with the striker, with talks reportedly reaching an advanced stage earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and several of their Premier League rivals, including Aston Villa and Liverpool, are keeping a close eye on the situation.