Inter to send offer to Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Spurs and Man Utd target

Italian giants Inter are reportedly ready to send a €5 million-a-year contract offer to Canada international Jonathan David.

David will be available as a free agent as his contract with Lille is due to expire in the summer and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter have already been in talks with the striker’s representatives.

Lille striker Jonathan David. Photo by Shutterstock.

The report suggests that Inter will offer David a €5 million-a-year contract that will keep him at the Serie A club until 2030.

Previous reports have suggested that David is looking for around €9 million-a-year at a new club.

Reports earlier this month suggested that Barcelona were in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the highly-rated striker.

There has also been talk that Newcastle were considering making a move to bring in David this summer.

David has also been linked with a number of Newcastle’s rivals, including the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.