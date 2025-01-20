Juventus join race for Spurs, Leicester, Nottingham and Brentford target

Juventus have reportedly joined the race for Danish centre-back Thomas Kristensen from Udinese.

The Daily Mail reports that Juventus ‘have held talks’ over a move for the 23-year-old as they push to sign the Dane in the 2025 January transfer window.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has held talks with representatives from Kristensen in recent days.

Kristensen has impressed for Udinese this season and has been the subject of interest from the Premier League.

Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are all reportedly interested in signing the young Dane.

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking for centre-back reinforcements in January and has been linked with a number of defenders in recent days.

Reports in media has also linked Kristensen with the likes of Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen.

Thomas Kristensen joined Udinese from Danish side Aarhus in 2023 and signed a contract that keeps him with the club until June 2028.