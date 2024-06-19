Juventus lining up new bid for Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle target

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is preparing to make a new bid for Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, as reported by Tuttosport.

The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder has emerged as a key target for Juventus as they aim to revitalize their squad under new coach Thiago Motta.

Koopmeiners had an impressive season with Atalanta, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 51 appearances. Despite a muscle issue ruling him out of the European Championship, his performances have caught the attention of Juventus.

Juventus is ready to offer €60 million for Teun Koopmeiners, potentially including talented defender Dean Huijsen in the deal.

The midfielder is eager to join Juventus and has already agreed to a five-year contract worth €4 million net per season plus add-ons. Negotiations between Juventus and Atalanta are expected to resume soon.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea have also been linked with Koopmeiners in recent months.