Juventus preparing opening bid for Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle target

Juventus are reportedly preparing their opening bid for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Koopmeiners is keen on a move to Juventus and has been since February.

The report claims that it is not expected that personal terms will be an issue for Teun Koopmeiners and Juventus.

The 26-year-old had an impressive season with Atalanta, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 51 appearances.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea have also been linked with Koopmeiners in recent months.