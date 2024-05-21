Juventus to reject €40m bid from Aston Villa for defender

Juventus are reportedly poised to reject a substantial €40 million offer from Aston Villa for left-back Andrea Cambiaso, according to Sportitalia.

Despite Villa’s strong interest, fueled by their need for reinforcements after securing a Champions League spot, Juventus intends to keep Cambiaso and offer him a new contract.

Aston Villa‘s sporting director, Monchi, who admires Andrea Cambiaso‘s versatility, spearheaded the bid.

The 24-year-old, primarily a left-back, has impressed this season with three goals and six assists in 39 games, contributing to Juventus’ Coppa Italia triumph.

Juventus, who acquired Cambiaso from Genoa in 2022 for €13.3 million, plans to extend his current contract, which runs until June 2027.

They aim to double his annual salary from €1 million plus bonuses to retain the promising defender. Despite the significant offer, Juventus is committed to securing Cambiaso’s future in Turin.