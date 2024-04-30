Leeds, Southampton and Leicester chasing Irish starlet

Southampton, Leeds and Leicester are reportedly keeping tabs on PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty.

The 21-year-old Irish international has made an impact at PEC Zwolle, not just in his natural central defensive role but also as a left-back.

This season, he has accumulated 2,272 minutes across 29 matches, recently scoring his first goal and adding a second assist.

His performance earned him a spot in the Eredivisie’s Team of the Week for round 31.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo reports that Real Betis are tracking his progress closely, while Leeds United, Southampton, and newly-promoted Leicester City are keen on signing the defender in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Zwolle has extended his contract until 2026, but Anselmo Garcia MacNulty could be available for a transfer fee of just between two and three million euros.