Leeds, Southampton and Leicester chasing Irish starlet

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Southampton, Leeds and Leicester are reportedly keeping tabs on PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty.

The 21-year-old Irish international has made an impact at PEC Zwolle, not just in his natural central defensive role but also as a left-back.

This season, he has accumulated 2,272 minutes across 29 matches, recently scoring his first goal and adding a second assist.

His performance earned him a spot in the Eredivisie’s Team of the Week for round 31.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo reports that Real Betis are tracking his progress closely, while Leeds United, Southampton, and newly-promoted Leicester City are keen on signing the defender in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Zwolle has extended his contract until 2026, but Anselmo Garcia MacNulty could be available for a transfer fee of just between two and three million euros.

