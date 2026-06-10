Leeds United join West Ham and Roma in race for £50m La Liga defender

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Real Betis centre-back Natan as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his defence ahead of another Premier League campaign.

The Brazilian has impressed in LaLiga and is now attracting attention from clubs in England and Italy.

According to ABC Sevilla, Leeds are among the clubs closely watching Natan’s situation, with West Ham United and Roma also interested.

The 25-year-old has a release clause worth around £50m and is under contract at Betis until 2030.

Betis qualified for the Champions League, but Natan could still become a saleable asset as the Spanish club look to generate funds. His non-EU squad status may also play a role in their thinking.

Leeds could view him as a strong left-footed option if Pascal Struijk’s future becomes uncertain. West Ham and Roma’s interest means any deal may move quickly if Betis open the door.

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