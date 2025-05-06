Leeds United open talks to sign former Southampton man

Leeds United have reportedly entered talks to sign Moussa Djenepo, according to Africa Foot.

The Malian winger, currently on loan at Antalyaspor, is reportedly open to a Premier League return.

The 26-year-old has a £1.7m release clause at Standard Liege. Leeds are said to be willing to activate it.

The former Southampton man played 73 times in the Premier League before moving to Belgium for £3m in 2023.

Moussa Djenepo has struggled in Turkey amid unpaid wages and is not interested in staying at Antalyaspor.

Africa Foot also reports interest from Rangers, but Leeds appear to be leading the race.

Leeds are eager to strengthen their attack in the 2025 summer transfer window, ahead of their return to the Premier League.