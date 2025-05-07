Leeds Utd join Everton in race for Greek right-back

Leeds United have reportedly entered the race to sign Panathinaikos right-back Georgios Vagiannidis.

Greek outlet Sportdog.gr reports that the Whites plan to scout the 23-year-old during this weekend’s clash with Olympiacos.

Newly promoted to the Premier League, Leeds are targeting key reinforcements, and Georgios Vagiannidis has emerged as a priority in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Everton are also monitoring the Greek international, having already scouted him last weekend.

The competition is fierce, with Fulham, Sporting CP, Ajax, PSV and Galatasaray also expressing interest. A potential deal could cost between €8 million and €10 million.

Vagiannidis, a product of the Panathinaikos academy, has also played for Inter Milan and Sint-Truiden.