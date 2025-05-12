Leverkusen confirms exit for Newcastle and Man Utd target

Bayer Leverkusen’s managing director of sports Simon Rolfes has confirmed that defender Jonathan Tah will leave the club at the end of the season.

Reports last week suggested that Manchester United had already opened talks to sign Tah this summer.

Later reports suggested that Newcastle United were interested in signing Tah as well.

The 29-year-old centre-back, a free agent this summer, is one of Europe’s most in-demand players. Top clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested.

Leverkusen have now confirmed that the player will leave the club this summer.

Rolfes said on LinkedIn: “Leaving as an icon. It’s not in our usual strategy to let players leave at the end of a contract and without a transfer fee.

“But for Jonathan Tah, we made an exception as he grew into a vital part of our team, so that we wanted to keep him here. As he prepares to leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen now, I find myself filled with gratitude for the time we’ve shared.”