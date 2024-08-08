Liverpool and Newcastle target wants Leverkusen exit

Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie is reportedly interested in leaving the German side in August.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the 22-year-old is ‘open for a new challenge’ as he is keen to be a regular starter whereever he plays next season.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie. Photo by Shutterstock.

Plettenberg reports that are ‘inquiries and talks with other clubs’, but so far the defender does not look close to leaving Leverkusen.

Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked with the defender since the January transfer window.

Piero Hincapie’s current contract at Leverkusen is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Hincapie’s contract includes a €70million release clause, but it is expected that Leverkusen will allow him to leave for less.