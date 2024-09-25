Liverpool join Man Utd, Spurs and Newcastle in race for youngster

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign young midfielder Kevin Zenon from Boca Juniors.

TBR Football reports that Liverpool scouts have been in attendance at recent Boca Junior matches to keep an eye on Zenon.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Kevin Zenon is expected to leave Boca Juniors next summer and there is also interest from teams in Spain, France and Italy, according to the report.

Zenon has a £12.7 million release clause in his contract at Boca Juniors.