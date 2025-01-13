Liverpool ready to include youngster in move for Bournemouth star

Liverpool are reportedly ready to include youngster Ben Doak in a move for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old in recent weeks, but Bournemouth are looking for around £50million for the forward.

Reports suggest Liverpool are not keen on spending that type of money in the 2025 January transfer window.

The Northern Echo now reports that Liverpool are willing to use £30million-rated winger Ben Doak in a bid to try to sign Semenyo.

Doak has impressed while on loan at Championship outfit Middlesbrough this season.

Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Bournemouth are among the club who are keen on signing Doak in recent weeks.

While both Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Bournemouth star Semenyo.