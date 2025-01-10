Man City agree deal for Newcastle, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Brighton target

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of defender Abdukodir Khusanov after reaching an agreement with Lens.

ESPN reports that City are on the verge of completing the £40 million signing of the 20-year-old in the 2025 January transfer window.

The Uzbekistan centre-back’s representatives are in Manchester to discuss the final details and a medical is expected to take place over the weekend.

The 20-year-old has impressed with a string of impressive displays in Ligue 1 for Lille this season, and a number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the defender.

Reports have previously suggested that Brentford, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Brighton and West Ham have been tracking the young centre-back.

Reports have also suggested that Tottenham have watched Khusanov in action several times in recent months.

Abdukodir Khusanov has developed into a key player for Lens, since joining the club from Belarussian club Energetik-BGU Minsk just 18 months ago in a €100,000 deal.