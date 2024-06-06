Man City and Man Utd target set to sign new deal

Francesco Camarda, one of Italy’s most promising young talents, is set to sign his first professional contract with AC Milan.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims the 16-year-old striker has reached a total agreement with Milan and will soon put pen to paper on a three-year deal, despite strong interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

Francesco Camarda has had an outstanding season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 41 matches for Milan’s Under-19 squad.

His impressive performances earned him a place in the Italy Under-17 team that won the European Championship, where he scored four goals, including two in the final against Portugal.

Camarda has already made his debut for Milan’s first team and is expected to join the club’s new Under-23 squad in Serie C. This commitment to Milan comes despite significant interest from top European clubs, underlining the club’s faith in his potential.